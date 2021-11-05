SHERIDAN — The Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association has announced the Sheridan WYO Rodeo as this year’s winner of the Mountain States Circuit Large Rodeo of the Year.
The WYO competed for this honor with some of the most well-attended, successful rodeos in North America, including Cheyenne Frontier Days, Denver Stock Show, Greeley Stampede, Cody Stampede, Laramie Jubilee Days, Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series, Evergreen Rodeo, Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, Rooftop Rodeo and Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
This July’s rodeo was the WYO’s comeback year following its first cancellation since World War II. The 2021 event was the WYO Rodeo’s highest in attendance since it started in 1931 with 24,396 attendees and highest total payout at $346,175.
“Without the incredible support that this event enjoys from the countless sponsors, rodeo personnel, volunteers and fans, this award would never be possible,” said Billy Craft, WYO Rodeo board president. “The WYO Rodeo belongs to this community, and this award belongs to all of you. A heart-felt thanks is extended to you all, from every member of the WYO Rodeo committee.”
The WYO Rodeo board is already planning for next year’s event. WYO Rodeo Week will take place July 12-17, 2022, with four nights of performances running July 13-16.