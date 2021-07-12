SHERIDAN — If you can’t handle the heat, don’t be Sheridan WYO Rodeo royalty.
The job is hard and hot, according to 2022 queen contestant Eilish Kelsey, and is not for the faint of heart.
“As a queen contestant, what my week has looked like is a lot of lost sleep, a lot of preparation and, so far, a lot of sweat,” Kelsey said.
In many ways, the final day of the Rodeo Royalty competition Saturday was the warm up for what this year’s royalty can expect: impromptu questions, beautiful dresses and a whole lot of heat.
As the judges left to tally their scores after an hour-and-a-half stage competition in the Trail End State Historic Site’s Carriage House Theater, the thermostat inside the theater read 83 degrees. The audience, filling every seat and spilling into the aisles, at least had folded up programs to use as fans. The girls sweating in the heat of the stage lights didn’t have that luxury.
But like desert flowers, this year’s royalty blossomed under heat and adversity, and they have a lot to be proud of, according to the event’s emcee, and former Cheyenne Frontier Days queen, Joanne Goss.
“Each contestant should be really proud of stepping out of their comfort zones and competing for the title,” Goss said. “It takes grit beyond all else. Whether you win the title or not, you are better for taking the chance and growing and bettering yourself.”
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty are representatives of Sheridan and ambassadors for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Throughout the year, rodeo royalty are required to attend events and rodeos in Sheridan and around the region.
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen Pageant is held each July in Sheridan before the rodeo, this year taking over the weekend before instead of fitting all events into the Monday of Rodeo Week. Judges score contestants on horsemanship, personality and appearance. Among other things, the contestants complete a reining pattern on horseback and participate in personal interviews with judges. They also give a speech, answer impromptu questions, model western clothing and possess knowledge regarding rodeo, horse health and current events. The contestants must score at least a 70% in every category to be considered for rodeo royalty.
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queens Board typically honors winners in four categories: queen (ages 19-24), senior princess (ages 16-18), princess (ages 14-16) and junior princess (ages 12-14). There were no competitors this year for the junior princess crown, which allowed the board to honor two princesses this year instead.
Reata Cook won the queen competition, beating Kelsey. She will assume the crown from current queen Shayla Conner.
Cook had a simple word of advice for all young girls hoping to follow in her footsteps.
“I would just say be confident in what you do, and remember you’re competing against yourself (and trying to improve every year),” Cook said.
Lainey Konetzki was the only contender for the senior princess crown this year and will assume the crown from Hannah Jost.
Konetzki has been involved with the rodeo royalty competition since 2013. She said she has grown a lot through the experience and gained more than a shiny new crown.
“I’ve learned how to talk to people, because, when I started, I couldn’t even order at McDonald’s,” Konetzki said. “And now I don’t stop talking, obviously.”
Vivian Morey and Paige Craft are this year’s dual rodeo princesses. Lucinda Wilcock also competed for the title. Jentry Reid currently serves as the 2020/2021 rodeo princess and Grace VanDyke is the junior princess.
Morey previously competed for the royalty crown in 2019, and, prior to being crowned, said being a rodeo princess was a perfect fit for her.
“I love the rodeo, and I love riding so it’s like a two-in-one for me,” Morey said. “I get to be in the rodeo, ride my horse and smile and wave. It’s lots of fun.”
The 2022 rodeo royalty will be honored Saturday at the rodeo. A fundraiser for the 2022 royalty is scheduled for this fall.