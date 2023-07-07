SHERIDAN — Five Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty contestants loped into the arena Thursday evening at the Sheridan College AgriPark for the horsemanship portion of the annual rodeo pageant.
The pageant is divided into five categories: Little Miss, Junior Princess, Princess, Senior Princess and Queen. This year, there is one contestant entered in each category, meaning each will win their respective title as long as they earn the required number of points.
Competitors are judged 50% on horsemanship abilities and 50% on personality and appearance — they must receive 70% of the total points possible in each category to qualify for a title. Candidates had the opportunity to practice skills related to each category at various clinics and seminars hosted in June.
Thursday morning prior to the horsemanship competition, judges interviewed each contestant individually and administered them a written test on their horsemanship and rodeo knowledge.
Friday, the stage portion of the pageant will take place at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, and afterward this year’s royalty will be officially crowned.
At the horsemanship competition, Little Miss contestant London Mefford and Junior Princess contestant Kamryn Carden presented their horses at the walk, trot and lope. They were also required to answer questions in the arena from the judges. Nine-year-old Mefford said she’s working on building her horse Tequila’s confidence when he’s in the arena away from his herd, and said she felt good about their performance. Similarly, Carden said her experience has been positive so far.
In the older age categories, contestants were required to dismount to answer questions from the judges, perform a reining pattern, demonstrate a flag run and perform a grand entry at a gallop. Current co-princess Isabella Yellowtail demonstrated the pattern for the Queen category, while co-princess Kylee Lamb demonstrated the pattern for the Princess and Senior Princess category. Queen candidate Mercy Maestri was also asked to perform a pattern on Yellowtail’s horse Cricket — a test of her ability to ride an unfamiliar mount.
Senior Princess candidate Vivian Morey said the rodeo royalty competition has been a new adventure for her, and has helped her develop a deep appreciation for the opportunity to be a role model to young women in the community.
“This is one of the experiences that has taught me the most in my life,” Morey said. “Not only about horsemanship, but also public speaking and simple things like hair and makeup. It’s an awesome program.”
Princess candidate Teeka Baker said she’s enjoyed meeting new people and getting to do different activities with her horses throughout the royalty candidacy process. Baker rode two different horses Thursday night — demonstrating the pattern work on her horse Buck and showcasing a flag run and grand entry on her horse Windsor. Baker’s mother Texie Baker praised the rodeo pageant for providing girls with personal development opportunities and new friendships.
“[Teeka] has had a blast. She’s really enjoyed all the clinics they’ve done and getting to know the other girls,” Texie Baker said. “I just think it’s a good experience for learning public speaking and interviewing and basic reining. It’s a really good program for them.”
This year’s royalty will be crowned Friday, July 8, at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center after the stage portion of the pageant, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
