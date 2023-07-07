SHERIDAN — Five Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty contestants loped into the arena Thursday evening at the Sheridan College AgriPark for the horsemanship portion of the annual rodeo pageant.

The pageant is divided into five categories: Little Miss, Junior Princess, Princess, Senior Princess and Queen. This year, there is one contestant entered in each category, meaning each will win their respective title as long as they earn the required number of points.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you