SHERIDAN — The Sheridan WYO Rodeo thrives because of its season ticket holders
Rodeo board member Hayden Heaphy is responsible for overseeing ticket sales and marketing rodeo tickets in the months leading up to Rodeo Week. Heaphy said a significant portion of tickets are sold to long-term attendees.
“I’d say 40% of our tickets are what we call season ticket holders. They buy a ticket for four nights and they come back and they sit in the same seats every year,” Heaphy said.
The benefits of season ticket holders, Heaphy said, are twofold. When people continue to purchase tickets for Sheridan WYO Rodeo, he said it shows a commitment and involvement of people in Sheridan and an investment in the “signature event” of the community.
“It shows an economic commitment from people to support the rodeo and that gives our rodeo a sense of security in that we know that we’re going to sell (about) half the tickets to those season ticket holders year after year after year. So, we’re not starting afresh every year,” Heaphy said. “We have a strong customer base just from a ticket-selling standpoint but that’s a strong support base for a rodeo to have half of the tickets presold, essentially, (to) people that are going to come back year after year after year.”
Dan and Kathy Riggs have been attending Sheridan WYO Rodeo for at least 40 years. Kathy Riggs said they continue to attend because they love the rodeo, specifically country and agriculture.
“It really is one of the best rodeos in America, it really is,” Dan Riggs said. “And our rodeo board does a fantastic job working on it. They work very hard all year long and they get a lot of really top talent in the country here.”
The Riggs brought along first-time Sheridan WYO Rodeo attendees Dan and Jody Humfreville, as well. The Humfrevilles said they were excited for Rodeo Week and will be attending three of the four days.
Heaphy has been attending rodeos since 1971 and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo since 1972.
“After I moved to Sheridan, I would go to the Sheridan rodeo on an occasional basis,” Heaphy said. “We were working on a ranch schedule and that typically meant working till five o’clock on Saturday afternoon. So, we could come into the rodeo on Saturday night.”
Heaphy recalled a year where very few people were in the stands for Saturday night’s rodeo; he said that probably won’t happen again.
“I think now we’ll see that people want to go to the rodeo so bad you won’t see empty stands,” Heaphy said. “People will come, even during the inclement weather.”
Available tickets are few and far between, though. At the time of reporting, tickets for Friday and Saturday nights are sold out and roughly 115 tickets are available for Thursday night, a majority of which are in Section G.
“You won’t go to a better rodeo in America,” Riggs said.