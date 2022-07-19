SHERIDAN — Despite the influx of people and activity from the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Sheridan County law enforcement agencies enjoyed a relatively uneventful weekend, with significantly decreased arrests over the celebratory rodeo weekend, according to local law enforcement officials. Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley and Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson agreed the decrease may be attributed to smaller and more centralized street dance festivities.
In years past, Rodeo Week has marked a busy time for local law enforcement agencies, with additional calls for service or officer-initiated contacts due to an influx of people and alcohol consumption.
This year, however, Rodeo Week was relatively quiet and did not involve an influx of arrests or citations, Ringley and Thompson agreed.
The primary law enforcement agency tasked with maintaining safety throughout the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, SPD officers saw a decrease in arrests and calls for service throughout the weekend, Ringley said. Officers made just 19 arrests during this year’s rodeo weekend, compared to an average of 45 weekend arrests during rodeo weekends from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 — a 66% drop.
Similarly, while SPD receives an average of 145 calls for service any given weekend — from Thursday evening to Sunday morning — Ringley said the department received only 112 calls during this year’s rodeo weekend.
“Officers commented on the lack of visibly extremely intoxicated people,” Ringley said. “There were a lot of people out obviously having a good time, but everyone seemed to be in a good mood. We really had no issues.”
The department also altered its patrol strategy in preparation for the weekend, Ringley said. During previous rodeos, SPD assigned several teams of officers to patrol downtown on foot, a strategy that largely restricted the officers’ response capacities to downtown Sheridan. This year, Ringley said the department deployed more two-officer patrol cars, rotating patrols through downtown, to ensure officers could respond to calls for service anywhere in the city.
In addition to this change in strategy, four officers from the Gillette Police Department supported SPD officers during Friday and Saturday nights.
The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office experienced a similarly light rodeo weekend, Thompson explained. Throughout Rodeo Week — from July 11 through July 17 — the number of Sheridan County Detention Center book-ins dropped to 37, compared to 49 book-ins during the same period last year. Even more surprising, Thompson said, only one person was booked into the jail from noon Saturday through noon Sunday, a period that usually includes Saturday night rowdiness.
“That is substantially lower than the past,” Thompson said of the low number of Saturday night arrests.
The sheriff’s office has also not experienced major changes in its caseload as a result of rodeo-related travelers, Thompson said. Although past rodeos have occasionally seen increases in criminal activity from out-of-towners committing crimes in Sheridan County or targeting the influx of potential victims, Thompson said that wasn’t the case this year. Although a few of the weekend’s arrests involved folks from outside of Wyoming, most were Sheridan or Johnson county residents.
“The people that were coming into town just didn’t really impact law enforcement services,” Thompson said.
What could have caused this year’s decrease in rodeo-related law enforcement activity? Ringley and Thompson said the smaller events at individual businesses throughout the weekend — as opposed to four-block-long Sheridan WYO Rodeo street dance — may have decreased the number of arrests.
These individual events likely drew a smaller crowd than street dances five to 10 years ago, during which much of Main Street was blocked off, Thompson said, and Ringley complemented event organizers’ refusal to over-serve alcohol and providing alcohol to people under 21. All told, these changes in rodeo organization, coupled with responsible choices from Sheridanites and tourists alike, made for a relatively quiet Rodeo Week for local law enforcement.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.