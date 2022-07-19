SHERIDAN — Despite the influx of people and activity from the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Sheridan County law enforcement agencies enjoyed a relatively uneventful weekend, with significantly decreased arrests over the celebratory rodeo weekend, according to local law enforcement officials. Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley and Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson agreed the decrease may be attributed to smaller and more centralized street dance festivities. 

In years past, Rodeo Week has marked a busy time for local law enforcement agencies, with additional calls for service or officer-initiated contacts due to an influx of people and alcohol consumption. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

