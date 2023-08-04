SHERIDAN — TJ Rodgers, Gauge Rodgers and Tiffany Rodgers rescued a moose calf June 25 near the Wyoming Travel Information Service station in Burgess Junction.
After hearing that a moose calf was trapped in a fence from two ladies, the family rushed down to the scene.
As soon as they saw the calf, they pulled over and assessed the situation. Tiffany Rodgers noted the calf was very young. TJ and Gauge Rodgers quickly crossed the river to reach the calf stuck in the fence.
Since the cow moose was near her calf, TJ and Gauge Rodgers had to be careful with how they released the calf. They found that as soon as the cow would move away from the calf, the calf would start thrashing and she would come right back.
“It was a standoff for a while,” TJ Rodgers said. “We tried to divert her attention so we could cut the fence to get it out.”
After 20 minutes the Rodgers’ waved their hands and hats to divert the cow’s attention.
“My husband finally was able to get close enough to where he could cut the fence,” Tiffany Rodgers said. “The baby was able to unravel and get out of the fence after that.”
TJ and Gauge Rodgers moved within 40 feet of the mom to cut the fence.
Even though Tiffany Rodgers watched from a distance, she felt a rush of adrenaline throughout the event.
“It was kind of scary, they were so close to her,” Tiffany Rodgers said. “It was pretty intense because the mom was trying to protect her baby.”
Throughout the event, Tiffany Rodgers saw many bystanders come and go, taking photos before they left.
Despite the danger involved, TJ Rodgers found it was necessary to free the calf.
“Losing a calf or a fawn is a tragedy,” TJ Rodgers said. “Losing a moose calf is a big deal because there are not enough of them. For others, just let people know if there are any situations like that. Just contact somebody.”
Contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-672-7418 for any endangered wildlife.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.