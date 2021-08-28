SHERIDAN — Sheridan native Tyler Rogers has landed back where he believes he was always meant to be, in the classroom.
For the past five years, the 2011 Sheridan High School graduate has worked at the Sheridan County YMCA as youth art director and co-director of the Sheridan County Youth Choir. But the 28-year-old Rogers recently took his love of music to Big Horn Elementary School, where he is the school’s new art and music teacher.
Teaching isn’t exactly a new experience for Rogers. After all, part of his duties at the YMCA included leading various art programs, including Big Horn Free Fridays. He also taught at Sheridan County School District 2 for a year after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wyoming.
Rogers, who started playing the piano when he was 6, said the decision to leave the YMCA was both complicated and difficult.
“The ‘Y’ was super good to me,” he said. “It was a bittersweet decision to go. There were a lot of emotions. They helped give me the skills to make this jump.”
But, in the end, Rogers made the move so he could focus on what he loves the most — music — and sharing that love with young people.
“That’s entirely my job now,” Rogers said. “I get to serve children all day. Being a full-time teacher appealed to me, and I had a yearning to return to the classroom.
“Music is who I am. It’s the language I speak,” he added. “(And) there’s nothing like having a group of kids standing, singing around a piano. Now, I get to do that all day.”
The move to Big Horn was also made easier by the fact Rogers knew many of the students and staff from the school’s Free Friday program held in collaboration with the YMCA.
“I love that school,” Rogers said. “I love the community. I thought it was a neat opportunity to come in and rock and roll with them.”
With classes for Sheridan County School District 1 having started Aug. 23, Principal Kathy Powers said Rogers has already won over students and staff at the elementary school with his infectious energy.
“He’s amazing,” Powers said. “He’s all about the kids. He brings such a positive energy.
“That’s what Big Horn Elementary is. It’s a positive place. It’s like family,” she added. “(And) he fits right in.”
But, those attending programs at the YMCA haven’t seen the last of Rogers, who hopes to stay involved there by helping with summer camps and through the youth choir.
“I want to keep doing that. It’s important to me,” Rogers said. “It’s 100% my expectation to stay involved with the ‘Y.’”
And he said both the leadership at Big Horn and the YMCA have been supportive of keeping those relationships strong.
“I told him, ‘Please do,’” Powers said.
“I’m very glad they want to keep those doors open,” Rogers added. “It’s kind of the best of both worlds for me. I feel the pieces have just fallen in place for me.”