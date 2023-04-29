SHERIDAN — One of Sheridan’s once-in-a-lifetime teachers will retire after four decades this spring, leaving a legacy of memories with parents, students and other educators.
Amy Rojo, who teaches first grade at Highland Park Elementary, began teaching 41 years ago at Holy Name Catholic School. She spent 33 years and two months teaching alongside her late husband David Rojo at Holy Name, and made the shift to Sheridan County School District 2 after he passed away. She has taught early elementary at both Sagebrush and Highland Park elementary schools, and will retire at the end of the school year.
“What I learned early on is that, truly, teaching is an incredibly rewarding profession,” Rojo said. “It gives us as teachers the opportunity to touch the lives and the hearts of not only our students but their families, and not only their families, but our colleagues.”
Students, Rojo said, learn better when they are loved. So for decades, Rojo found ways to love each individual child, building relationships with children who had involved families those who did not. Once, she drove over 1,500 miles to ensure a former student she’d helped secure foster care and assisted through the court system was in a safe home in a new state. The two remain friends today.
But, she insisted, she’s always gotten more than she gives.
“The students feed me more than I feed them,” Rojo said. “I go to school, and as I greet them, before they walk in the door, they’re saluting or giving me a handshake or a hug, and I gather my energy from them.”
Mike Wood, former principal at Sagebrush Elementary, said Rojo took good care of her own family while also finding time to make individual lesson plans for every child in her classroom.
“She was focused on getting to know each child, really getting to know what made them tick,” Wood said. “She was focused on building the whole child, and finding their strengths and passions, and the little things they loved to do. She used those to help that child gain confidence — confidence in the classroom, confidence on the playground, confidence as a whole being.”
Highland Park Principal Molly Swan said that she’s known Rojo for almost 20 years, when her own daughter was a student in Rojo’s class.
“As an educator, she’s an incredible advocate for children and has been for decades. She gets to know the students personally,” Swan said. “She builds really strong and beautiful relationships with not only her students but the entire family.”
As a teacher, Rojo is “brilliant,” Swan said. She never stops learning, and always wants to improve her capacity to do what is best for kids.
“She knows her children as a child first, and then she knows them as a learner. She knows exactly where they are at in their learning trajectory today, and where they need to be tomorrow to be successful in the future. She’s constantly changing her instruction to meet the needs of each individual child,” Swan said.
Highland Park parent Sarah Houghton said her daughter Emma is in Rojo’s class now, and her third grader Hannah had her during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just feel really lucky. I feel really fortunate and grateful that they got to experience having Mrs. Rojo. She makes school so fun, not just for the kids but for the adults,” Houghton said.
Houghton’s older daughter entered Rojo’s classroom in the fall of 2020.
“We had masks on and school was so different. But Mrs. Rojo did such a good job that year making the kids feel comfortable and happy,” Houghton said. “Hannah walked away from that year saying it was one of her best years. That was with masks and all the COVID precautions, and she walked away from that year saying it was her best ever.”
Her younger daughter, Houghton said, knows that Rojo expects a lot. But she also knows learning will be fun.
“Mrs. Rojo just strikes such a great balance. She definitely has expectations and goals for her kids. Emma knows she has to read her book every night,” Houghton said. “She knows what is expected of her, but she strikes this great balance between expectations and being incredibly nurturing and encouraging. Those kids feel so loved all year long.”
Rojo builds fun into the classroom—she said she always has. On St. Patrick’s Day, “O’Malley the Leprechaun” visits her students, and Rojo’s face turns green right before the students’ eyes. To this day, adult students sometimes reach out to ask Rojo how she did it. Houghton said the celebration is “legendary.” Rojo also orchestrates a Mother’s Day celebration that “doesn’t leave a dry eye in the house,” celebrates other holidays and creates magical moments all year long.
“I do work hard. We do work hard at school,” Rojo said. “But we also play hard. The students earn something we call ‘Friday Fun,’ and we sing, we dance. I can hardly wait to turn on that music and dance and sing with them.”
Rojo said that she hasn’t done any of it alone, and gives credit to her late husband, her sons, her administrators and colleagues, and to God.
“It starts at the top,” Rojo said. “I have not done this alone.”
But Rojo is a great team player who always helps her partners learn, develop and build their teaching capacity, Swan said.
“I can’t imagine Highland Park without her, because she has been such a positive impact here,” she said.
Wood said that, of course, Rojo gives credit to others. But she is the inspiration.
“When I worked with other teachers, I shared the name Amy Rojo. Amy was the bar,” Wood said. “I said, ‘If you want to be the best first grade teacher on earth, you have to be like Amy Rojo.”
“She mentored so many of us,” Wood said. “She builds people around her.”