SHERIDAN — One of Sheridan’s once-in-a-lifetime teachers will retire after four decades this spring, leaving a legacy of memories with parents, students and other educators.

Amy Rojo, who teaches first grade at Highland Park Elementary, began teaching 41 years ago at Holy Name Catholic School. She spent 33 years and two months teaching alongside her late husband David Rojo at Holy Name, and made the shift to Sheridan County School District 2 after he passed away. She has taught early elementary at both Sagebrush and Highland Park elementary schools, and will retire at the end of the school year.

