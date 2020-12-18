SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming is looking for new board members to join its team.
The board of directors underwent a strategic planning session in August 2020 to conceptualize goals for the organization in the coming three to five years. One of the identified strategic directions was expanding and enhancing the leadership of the organization.
When Rooted in Wyoming began in the early part of 2016, it was the board's intention to prove their commitment through action. At the close of the 2020 growing season, RiW now partners with nine schools/community organizations in Sheridan County, with outreach efforts in every kindergarten through fifth-grade school in the county.
The RiW Board of Directors is a professional, governing and working board looking for interested people who want to contribute to the community to join their team. Inquiries and requests for applications can be sent to executivedirector@rootedinwyoming.org.
“We have some amazing projects coming up in the next couple of years and we need invested, creative, fun loving people to join our team! Garden experience not necessary," said Bonnie Gregory, board president and founder of RiW.
RiW partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens. They envision a future where everyone in our state has access to fresh local foods and is also motivated to grow their own.