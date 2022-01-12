SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming announced Caroline Houck of Big Horn Elementary as the recipient of the 2021 Teacher of the Year Award.
Houck has been with Big Horn’s Ram Harvest Garden, Rooted in Wyoming’s first garden, since the initial planning stages in 2016. She became RHG’s first garden leader in 2018, has volunteered for the annual hoe down fundraiser, was a seed foster-parent during the spring COVID-19 lockdown and continues to lead activities in the garden with her first-grade class.
Houck is creative with the scope of learning in the garden and encourages other teachers to be as well. Big Horn students have used math to map out garden beds, learned about composting and worm trenches, planted seeds and watched the entire life cycle of a plant from spring to fall.
“Being in the garden while learning these ideas and skills truly solidifies the learning experiences for students," Houck said.
As a garden leader, Houck worked to create interdisciplinary opportunities for students.
“I had fifth-grade students, along with their teachers Mr. Demchok and Mrs. Seidel, build concrete stepping-stones for the garden,” she shared. “It was a great collaborative, cross-curricular activity where students used science and math to build the molds, make the concrete and then decorate the stepping-stones.”
Rooted in Wyoming created the annual award to recognize a teacher who demonstrates commitment, dedication and creative use of a school garden as a teaching tool. Rooted in Wyoming's Teacher of the Year will receive a $150 gift to use toward the purchase of an enhancement to their garden.
“As a first-grade teacher, having access to the garden has been so rewarding for me,” Houck said. “I remember one little boy who had never tried a pepper before. After helping in the garden, he was finally curious to see what they tasted like. Once he ate a pepper, I could not stop him from eating all the sweet peppers like apples. That opportunity was priceless.”
Since being created, the Ram Harvest Garden has grown significantly due to parent, student and volunteer involvement. In 2021, Jody DeHaven took over the garden leader role and has started a consistent composting program with the BHE school kitchen, integrating the garden into all K-5 classrooms.
Rooted in Wyoming has helped establish nine successful garden programs in Sheridan County since 2016. The organization received nonprofit determination in December, after operating as a special project of the Wyoming Community Foundation for two years.