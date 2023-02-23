Joe Wesnitzer

Rooted in Wyoming recently announced its 2022 Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented to Joe Wesnitzer, a dedicated RiW volunteer and mentor since 2017.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming recently announced its 2022 Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented to Joe Wesnitzer, a dedicated RiW volunteer and mentor since 2017.

Wesnitzer helped rototill and guide RiW's first garden at Big Horn School, about the same time that he started planting the first seeds for his own business, Papa Joe's Produce. That same year, he started volunteering in his granddaughters' classroom at Woodland Park, invited classrooms to his grow facility and participated in RiW's first fundraiser by hosting an educational grow tower at the event.

Recommended for you