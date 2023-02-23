SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming recently announced its 2022 Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented to Joe Wesnitzer, a dedicated RiW volunteer and mentor since 2017.
Wesnitzer helped rototill and guide RiW's first garden at Big Horn School, about the same time that he started planting the first seeds for his own business, Papa Joe's Produce. That same year, he started volunteering in his granddaughters' classroom at Woodland Park, invited classrooms to his grow facility and participated in RiW's first fundraiser by hosting an educational grow tower at the event.
Wesnitzer's passion for local food and community is evident in how he generously gives of himself and his resources. He has continued to support Rooted in Wyoming over the years in any capacity needed by providing mentorship, allowing the use of equipment and donating monetarily and with fresh produce for the annual Farm to Table event.
Specifically, in 2022, Wesnitzer helped champion the local rebuild and maintenance of the Farm Walls at Smith Alley. He designed the flow beds there and served as an advisor and volunteer for the project from design, construction, seasonal maintenance and then relocation of the walls to their winter homes. Additionally, he grew and donated plants for the Farm Wall, Story Elementary, Highland Park, Tongue River Middle School and Sheridan Junior High School. Wesnitzer served as a class host for the RiW/Science Kids summer Garden Gnomes class and is helping in an advisory capacity for the newly formed SCSD2 Fifth Street greenhouse collaboration.
"What began as a passion project for Joe has turned into a full-time job that provides the community with healthier and tastier options for locally grown foods," said Bonnie Gregory, Rooted in Wyoming founder. "It was providence that we were both starting local food initiatives at the same time. Rooted in Wyoming needed Papa Joe. We are fortunate to have him as an advocate, champion and friend of our organization since the beginning. There is no one quite like him."
RiW created the annual award to identify members of the community who demonstrate commitment, dedication and exceptional volunteer service toward the nonprofit organization's mission to build a school and community gardens.
Volunteers play a vital role in moving each garden project forward. RiW partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens. Rooted in Wyoming was formed in 2016 by a group of volunteers because of an immediate and long-standing community desire to promote a better understanding of local foods, nutrition and sustainability. The organization envisions a future where everyone in the state has access to fresh local foods and is motivated to grow their own.