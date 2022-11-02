SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming's board of directors accepted the resignation of RiW Executive Director Jamie Hoeft, effective Oct. 31, and Board Chair Ami Erickson, effective Oct. 19.
RiW representatives said the organization looks forward to supporting both women in their next ventures and is incredibly grateful for their contributions.
Rooted in Wyoming's Board of Directors is actively working with Funding for Good, restructuring the organization to align more closely with their goals, mission, values and strategic plan. Their board is engaged and positioned to maintain existing partnerships while exploring new possibilities. Olivia Koltiska will serve as interim chair for the remainder of the present term. Outreach and Project Coordinator Jodi Kenney will continue to work within the community in schools and collaborative partnerships that best serve the strategic plan.
RiW is excited to move forward as a unified front with a renewed commitment to teaching people how to be self-sufficient and grow their food, according to a press release. RiW's Executive Committee and Board are committed to managing all executive-related tasks during this time. Growth transitions are never easy, but the organization is incredibly optimistic about the future, the press release said, with 16 active schools and community gardens across Sheridan County and Johnson County.
Rooted in Wyoming representatives said in a press release they are grateful for the community's support during this transition and looks forward to a future where everyone in Sheridan County has access to local food. Their passion, mission and commitment to building community networks around local food and sustainability remain the same.