SHERIDAN — Highland Park Elementary School first-graders took the first steps in implementing a school garden Wednesday with a seed-starting class in conjunction with Rooted in Wyoming and the University of Wyoming Extension office.
Each year, Rooted in Wyoming provides students throughout Sheridan County an opportunity to learn the food-growing process from the most basic level: learning about soil. Students will eventually eat food from the school garden in their school-prepared lunch.
Wednesday, first-graders toured a greenhouse at the UW Extension, learning the growing process from beginning to end as explained by UW Extension Assistant Research Scientist Beth Bowers, followed by hands-on learning in the UW Extension lab with RIW Board President Ami Erickson, RIW Outreach and Project Coordinator Jodi Kenney and two AmeriCorps members: Evelyn Childs and Taylor McManus.
Kenney taught students that sand, silt and clay make up soil as they picked out worms and worm eggs in potting soil. Kenney taught students the sizes of particles through visual examples of different sized activity balls, with sand serving as the largest particle, followed by silt and clay.
Students filled pots with potting soil and planted parsley and spinach, two ingredients easily integrated into school lunches throughout school districts in Sheridan County.
RIW will continue its seed-starting offerings throughout the spring planting season, collaborating with schools throughout Sheridan County and utilizing partnerships with schools and UW Extension, among others. The community partnerships furthers the nonprofits mission of educating youth and community in the food creation process.
“The most exciting thing about this is just the collaboration we have,” RIW Executive Director Jamie Hoeft said. “We’re so thankful.”
Wednesday’s seed-starting class served as the first in-person experience since COVID-19 forced the program to move into a hybrid format of sending seed-starting kits home with students. While the home kits continued the mission of RIW in educating youth and community members in the food-creation process, volunteers shared their excitement — along with students — in collaborating and experiencing the process together in person.
“You definitely see that excitement (in the students),” Erickson said. “They have lots of questions.”
In all, RIW will have hosted 550 students form six schools in Sheridan County in classes related to seed starting, vermicomposting, seed dispersal and soil texturing. From there, students help to plant, tend and harvest crops from their school garden with the help of a garden leader designated at each school.
“It’s the school’s garden,” Hoeft said. “We want it to be their garden…it’s more about doing it with them.”
Hoeft said the process sparks creativity, inspiration and learning in the outdoors and in a hands-on format, bringing joy back into gardening.