SHERIDAN — Jodi Kenney joined Rooted in Wyoming May 24 as the new project and outreach coordinator. The position is intended to increase RiW’s community exposure and outreach impact.
The addition of the staff position is made possible partially by matching capacity building grants from the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation and the Joe and Arlene Watt Foundation.
Kenney is a military spouse and mother of four who moved to Ranchester in August 2021. She has a Bachelor of Science in agriculture communications from Washington State University and plans to make Wyoming her forever home. She has worked with numerous nonprofit and community action organizations throughout the U.S.
“I am delighted for the opportunity to engage with students, teachers and community members as we encourage self-sufficiency through gardening and practical skills,” Kenney said. “Rooted in Wyoming is unique in its inter-generational approach and I am excited to be a part of that.”
Kenney’s background in planning multifaceted communication strategies, event planning and community organizing will help RiW as they continue to expand to meet the growing needs of Sheridan County and collaborate with similar organizations in the state of Wyoming.
“We are thrilled to have Jodi join our team. With so many exciting projects going on and the continued growth of our organization, her dynamic skill set will truly be an asset to us as we move forward,” said Lise Foy, executive director. “The capacity building funding and confidence in our organization and our mission from these two foundations is a both blessing and motivation.”
RiW will immediately put Kenney’s abilities to use as planning and preparations for numerous events, including its fifth annual Farm to Table & Hoe Down Sept. 25, are well underway. The community will find her diligently working at educational and community gardens, 3rd Thursday events and in the RiW office managing communications and marketing outlets for the organization.
The Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation in Sheridan works to strengthen the lives of people who in turn make our community a great place to live. The Joe and Arlene Watt Foundation provides financial assistance to charitable organizations in Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties.
RiW is a nonprofit organization that partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens. They envision a future where everyone in the state has access to fresh local foods and is also motivated to grow their own. Learn more about Rooted in Wyoming and volunteer opportunities at rootedinwyoming.org.