SHERIDAN — Community Garden Build Day for Easterseals’ Who’s Blue Garden is scheduled for Friday, June 23.
The Who’s Blue Garden project began as a mini-grant request for two raised beds from Easterseals Wyoming to Rooted in Wyoming in February 2022. Still, the staff at Easterseals imagined a larger space that would provide more clients at their living facility the ability to harvest and prepare fresh produce for their meals.
The vision for this garden became much more significant than what the two raised beds would accommodate.
“A garden had been an ongoing conversation at Easterseals for several years. The individuals we work with in Wyoming are what is called residential, We live with the clients, and they are a part of our family and are with us 24/7 in many instances. Each person in our program has goals of independence, and the question is how do we help them become more independent, and a part of that is through healthy eating choices. A garden is also an activity that they can do as a group. They can plant, see how things are grown, and then have the pride of producing it. There are a lot of pieces of the garden that tie back to their goals of being independent individuals,” Assistant Vice President of Adult and Community Services at Easterseals Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Jill Terry said.
Easterseals in Sheridan serves 28 clients locally, with a wide range of ages (25-63) with various needs and disabilities.
Early in 2023, Tyler Bennett of No Name Bar reached out to Rooted in Wyoming to be the beneficiary of a Tito’s Vodka promotional grant.
Upon receipt of the check, the conversation for a garden build opportunity through the Tito’s Love Block to Block Grant Program was presented, and the Easterseals garden was the immediate thought for the partnership.
“Like Tito’s original garden, Easterseals is focused on helping clients make healthy choices,” State Manager for Republic National Distributing Company/Tito’s Jill Jarrard said. “Tito’s is very philanthropic; they support over 10,000 charities yearly; and have donated over $100,000 to Wyoming nonprofits. Tito’s farm at the distillery, “Love, Tito’s,” reconnects neighborhoods by growing community gardens and farms through the Block to Block program. Working alongside nonprofit organizations in cities across the U.S., Block to Block is creating spaces that nurture neighborhoods, and this garden seemed like the perfect fit.”
Rooted in Wyoming and Easterseals formed a garden committee and began the collaborative process of dreaming and designing a garden that would be productive, safe, welcoming and inclusive of the residents and clients of Easterseals, consisting of Kent and Cathy Waugh (Volunteer Garden Leaders RiW), Courtney Todd (Director, Easterseals Wyoming Adult and Community Services), Jill Terry, (Assistant Vice President, Adult and Community Services at Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain), Steven Moyer (Services, Safety, Facilities, and Transportation Manager Easterseals Wyoming), Jodi Kenney (Project and Outreach Coordinator) and Bonnie Gregory (RiW board member).
The garden has been named Who’s Blue Garden by the Easterseals clients, as in, “Who’s blue? Let’s go to the garden.” Blue touches will be added throughout, creating a bright, welcoming space for all Easterseals clients and their families. Clients helped choose design elements and the types of plants and trees they would like to grow.
The garden is a 45-foot-by-45-foot fenced wheelchair-accessible space with a garden shed, nine raised beds, irrigation, vermicomposting pod, sensory and meditation areas, perennials, annuals and a pollinator area.
Artist Ashley Cooper will create a paint-by-number mural on the garden shed so Easterseals clients can work alongside her.
The garden’s goals are to teach Easterseals clients how to grow their food, get clients outside, offer space for recreational therapy, joy and raise confidence, cook fresh foods and raise awareness about Easterseals’ work in the community and increase volunteers for them in the garden.
There are expected to be 40 volunteers for the build, including Tito’s representatives from across the county, several area master gardeners, the Rooted in Wyoming board, staff and volunteers. No Name Bar and Tito’s will host a “garden-themed” celebratory party post-workday.