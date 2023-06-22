Gardening stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Community Garden Build Day for Easterseals’ Who’s Blue Garden is scheduled for Friday, June 23.

The Who’s Blue Garden project began as a mini-grant request for two raised beds from Easterseals Wyoming to Rooted in Wyoming in February 2022. Still, the staff at Easterseals imagined a larger space that would provide more clients at their living facility the ability to harvest and prepare fresh produce for their meals. 

