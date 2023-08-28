Rooted in WY Standalones 002.jpg
Buy Now

Bonnie Gregory, center, checks guests in as they arrive at Rooted in Wyoming's Farm to Table & Hoedown Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The seventh annual Farm to Table Auction and Dance fundraiser for Rooted in Wyoming is Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. at Born in a Barn.

The annual event includes a farm-to-table style meal prepared with seasonal locally sourced ingredients. There will be live and online silent auctions, live music and a dance.

Recommended for you