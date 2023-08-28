SHERIDAN — The seventh annual Farm to Table Auction and Dance fundraiser for Rooted in Wyoming is Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. at Born in a Barn.
The annual event includes a farm-to-table style meal prepared with seasonal locally sourced ingredients. There will be live and online silent auctions, live music and a dance.
Community members formed RiW in 2016, motivated by an enduring desire to enhance an appreciation of local foods, nutrition and sustainability in our community. RiW partners with 17 school and community organizations within Sheridan and Johnson counties through gardens, greenhouses, farm walls, grow towers, classes and outreach to expand access to locally grown food for Wyoming families.
Looking ahead, RiW is exploring the development of a teaching farm and collaborative center for self-sufficiency to help connect people to local food and increase educational opportunities around gardening and food production. Rooted in Wyoming envisions a collaborative center for self-sufficiency at Bridges property that empowers and educates community members to grow their own food. RiW would like to establish a teaching garden, incubator farm, and an event and education space to realize this vision.
“2023 has been a great year for Rooted. We worked with Easterseals of Wyoming to build a new garden at their residential facility, we deepened our partnership with the VA to help revamp their Victory Garden and we hosted seed-starting classes for more than 500 Sheridan County students. Ongoing collaborations with 15 existing partner gardens gave RiW the opportunity to connect volunteers to gardens, act as a resource to programs, and expand the local food network,” RiW Executive Director David Johnson said.
“Rooted’s commitment to our partnerships has never been stronger, and we are really excited about the future potential and impact at Bridges. Building a collaborative center for self-sufficiency will allow our community to ensure local food security. We are looking forward to expanding local growing spaces and encouraging the cultivation of healthy, nutrient-dense foods,” he continued.
Along with board members Victoria Gray and Kim Jacobsen, event committee Chair Bonnie Gregory has put together what she calls, “A fabulous night of food, community and music for a great cause.
“We hope you can join us,” Gregory said. “The seventh annual Farm to Table will look slightly different, as we are scaling back tickets and cultivating a more intentional night for attendees and our organization. You don’t want to miss it.”
Nine chefs are collaborating with numerous local producers to create a seated, plated and paired multi-course experience for this year’s meal, along with multiple bread and dessert bakers from the area.
Music includes Wyoming bands Shot in the Foot and 10 Cent Stranger. You can support Rooted in Wyoming by buying tickets, becoming a sponsor, donating to the auctions or bidding on the auction items.
Thanks to the Standish Family Fund, donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000; matched offerings include sponsorships, ticket sales and online and live auction proceeds.
The online auction is open now, with items being added daily and running through the evening of the event.
For more information, see rootedinwyoming.org under the Farm to Table tab. Rooted in Wyoming equips communities with the resources to cultivate gardens and connect to local foods. They envision a Wyoming where everyone is empowered to grow their own food.