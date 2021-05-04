SHERIDAN — Hannah Morneau of Lander has been named Sheridan College Outstanding Horticulture Student of 2021. Morneau is a horticulture major and plans to complete her studies at Sheridan College this spring.
“She has demonstrated a dedication to acquiring, mastering, and applying as much knowledge as she can get while pursuing an A.S. in horticulture science,” said Ami Erickson, Instructor in horticulture and life sciences and Rooted in Wyoming board vice president. “She hasn’t limited her educational experience to the classroom, either. She has contributed to research projects, has interned with Rooted in Wyoming and worked with the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension.”
Morneau has served as RiW’s intern through a partnership with the Sheridan College Foundation and Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation since the 2020 spring semester. The Homer A. & Mildred Scott Foundation Internship is a unique opportunity for Sheridan College students to gain practicum experience closely related to their field of study. At the same time, the participating non-profit organization can move its mission forward with the aid of the student intern. Sheridan College Foundation facilitates the partnership between the student intern and the nonprofit organization.
“Hannah has been a fantastic fit for us. She has been involved with many aspects of our programs, including administrative tasks, presentation development and delivery, event planning, and general labor,” said Lise Foy, RiW executive director. “Her demeanor and attitude are consistently positive and eager. She has been such a pleasure and will truly be missed.”
“All of the experiences I have had in Sheridan have been amazing. I am so grateful for the support and opportunities I’ve been given,” Morneau said. “This is a wonderful community and a great place to explore my career interests.”
Working in the Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will be her job for the summer. She will work with the annual flower plantings, lead garden volunteers and help plan and deliver educational classes for the children’s program.
She has received a $3,500 Hines Family Scholarship and has applied for a scholarship through the Wyoming Federation of Garden Clubs to go toward her tuition at the University of Wyoming. She plans to study agroecology.