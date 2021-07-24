SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming hosted 10 students for the Science Kids’ class called Garden Gnomes from July 5-7.
Students explored pollinator gardens and small agricultural production farms across Sheridan, among other activities. The activities allowed kids to get their hands dirty while learning how to grow vegetables in the garden, be curious and engage with nature and science.
Each day had a specific focus that allowed students to better understand one aspect of agriculture and gardening. The first day focused on pollinators, as students visited The Food Forest and took pollinator counts, and then toured Annie’s Farm and built bug catchers. They learned about beekeeping from Ranchester’s Tongue River Honey.
During the second day of the tour, students planted seeds and studied seed dispersal with tours of Landon’s Nursery, Papa Joe’s Produce and Western Variety Farm.
The week concluded with a day at The Brinton Museum, where students toured the grounds and learned about native plants, painted in the garden with artist Sonja Caywood, harvested zucchini, cucumber, herbs and more from The Brinton Museum Garden, and prepared a delicious salad with Brinton Bistro Chef Paul.
The collaboration with The Brinton Museum and Chef Paul allowed students in Garden Gnomes to taste flavors right from the garden, and conceptually connect those tastes from seed to the plant to a plate on the table.
Throughout the week, discussion centered around the scientific process in agriculture, about trying new things, failing on occasion, asking questions and being curious about why the process didn't work and trying again.
The experience of meeting local producers and seeing where and how food is grown was exciting and eye-opening for the students. According to Julie Rieder, the executive director of Science Kids, one parent commented her daughter loved the hydroponic system at Papa Joe’s so much that she came home from Garden Gnomes, googled and downloaded photos of the hydroponic system, and made a presentation about it.
Rooted in Wyoming and Science Kids have been partnering on the Garden Gnomes class for the past four to five years.
“Each year may look slightly different, but the partnership always focuses on getting kids outside and connected to Wyoming landscapes through science and learning about food production,” said Lise Foy, Rooted in Wyoming executive director. “We love any opportunity to get our hands in the dirt with kids and community members.”