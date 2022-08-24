04-08-22 seed starting class 12web.jpg
Highland Park Elementary School first-graders listen to how plants are grown in a greenhouse during Rooted in Wyoming's seed-starting class with Highland Park Elementary School first-graders at the University of Wyoming Extension office Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming recently received a $15,000 grant to construct a teaching greenhouse from Unicity Make Life Better Foundation, which partners with nonprofit organizations to help people live their best life. The Unicity Make Life Better Foundation focuses on finding ways to empower people to better health and increased opportunity.

A dedicated teaching greenhouse will provide RiW the opportunity to educate individuals and classes on the benefits of growing food and providing fresh produce all year long. The greenhouse will be used as an educational space and will lengthen the growing season of plants.

