SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming recently received a $15,000 grant to construct a teaching greenhouse from Unicity Make Life Better Foundation, which partners with nonprofit organizations to help people live their best life. The Unicity Make Life Better Foundation focuses on finding ways to empower people to better health and increased opportunity.
A dedicated teaching greenhouse will provide RiW the opportunity to educate individuals and classes on the benefits of growing food and providing fresh produce all year long. The greenhouse will be used as an educational space and will lengthen the growing season of plants.
“We are excited to use this teaching space to inspire others to build their own greenhouses and learn more about the different greenhouse design and features that are available," said Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Jamie Hoeft.
RiW currently partners with 15 school and community gardens, a few of which have structures for extending the growing season. The Meadlowlark Elementary Garden hosts a state-of-the-art geodesic dome and Woodland Park Elementary’s Garden of Pride has a hoophouse. In a state like Wyoming where there is such a short growing season, these additions to the garden allow more educational opportunities for growing, teaching, and creativity in and out of the classroom.
“Unicity Make Life Better Foundation believes deeply in the great power of plants and education,” said Sarah Smart of Unicity. “We hope the teaching greenhouse can be a place where new skills and better nutrition will germinate. We are thrilled to be part of this great project.”
RiW is a Sheridan County nonprofit organization that partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens. They are passionate about local food and believe in building more resilient, self-sufficient and economically stable communities through education on growing food and accessing fresh local food.