SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming received an unexpected gift earlier this year and anticipate using it to grow the program moving forward.
On June 29, 2020, Rooted in Wyoming received correspondence from attorney Jim Dillon located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, regarding a bequest of Mary Louise (Ostrom) Robbins, formerly of Sheridan, who died Nov. 11, 2018.
As part of her estate, Mary Louise owned more than 300 mineral acres in Sheridan County. Her heirs, four stepchildren who live on the East Coast, requested the assets be donated to charity.
"I was skeptical of this offer at first because if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is," Bonnie Gregory, RiW board president, said. "My immediate reaction was trying to figure out the catch.”
Following research about the attorney who brought the offer, the landman in Casper named in the correspondence, and Mary Louise Robbins’ obituary and family, Gregory determined to forward the prospect to a good friend and attorney, Bob Berger.
“His expert advice was, ‘Didn’t your grandfather ever tell you not to look a gift horse in the mouth?’ He thought that it was a wonderful opportunity for RiW,” laughed Gregory at the end of the thorough vetting process.
The heirs had tried to sell the mineral rights, to no avail, which had a value of approximately $15,000 at the time. The heirs wanted to close out her estate and did not want to hold on to the mineral rights but instead donate them to a charity. Robbins was an avid gardener. Her family felt that she would have loved to have identified Rooted in Wyoming as the charity to gift the mineral rights and be a potential source of income in the future.
Dillon copied Joseph Tessaro from Pacer Energy out of Casper, who had been his contact in Wyoming and had provided all the information on these minerals and suggested RiW as the charity the family might consider.
Ivan C. Stalick, landman and master of resource law, graciously donated his time to validate the mineral rights, which could have cost the nonprofit quite a bit of money.
“He was happy to help,” Gregory said. “His children attend Big Horn school and have benefited from the garden out there, and his wife, Morgan, has been a volunteer and advocate of our program.”
The deed for the mineral rights has been recorded in the Sheridan County Courthouse with Rooted in Wyoming named the grantee.
“As our program continues to grow, and we seek to build our capacity, this gift is the possible beginning to an endowment fund and one that will certainly give us stability as we move forward," said Lise Foy, executive director of Rooted in Wyoming.
RiW partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens. Members envision a future where everyone in the state has access to fresh local foods and is also motivated to grow their own.