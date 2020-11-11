SHERIDAN — Pam and John Standish doubled the impact of Rooted in Wyoming’s fourth annual Farm to Table Hoedown fundraiser with a match donation.
Rooted in Wyoming raised more than $63,000 from a virtual auction, sponsorships, T-shirt sales and grant funds. The Standish family offered a dollar-to-dollar match challenge for donations up to $100,000.
“We are beyond grateful to all those who sponsored, donated auction items and bid in the auction,” Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Lise Foy said. “The Standish match is certainly a blessing in addition to the support from our generous community.”
Rooted in Wyoming pivoted during COVID-19 and redesigned outreach with a community farm wall project and provided tools, seeds and educational opportunities to more than 2,000 children in Sheridan County through virtual seed starting kits this spring. Each of the partner gardens had a successful planting season and harvest this fall.
“Getting gardens in our schools is gratifying” said Pam Standish, a founding Rooted in Wyoming board member and volunteer since 2016. “Thank you, Rooted in Wyoming, for helping make that happen. When you see the pure joy and excitement from the students planting, tending and harvesting from their garden and all the learning that goes along with growing, it is hard not to feel a sense of accomplishment for all that Rooted in Wyoming has achieved.
“Teachers can also use the gardens as that carrot that they dangle in front of their students — if you get your work done, we can go to the garden. It’s a win-win for everyone,” she said.
The organization is moving forward with renewed energy and sense of purpose. The board of directors, after recently completing a strategic planning session, has a vision of the road ahead with three identified strategic directions: building program resources for engagement, expanding and enhancing our leadership and a proposed path to build a center for self-sufficiency.