SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming received two grants funded through the Wyoming State Forestry Division's community forestry program development grants this spring.
"We are thrilled to help so many schools and organizations through these projects," said Lise Foy, RiW executive director. "Each of the gardens has its unique mission and group of champions, but a common goal is the desire to educate and provide food. It is fun to work as a collaboration to enhance all of these gardens together."
Examples of the uses of the gardens include; outdoor science lab classrooms, school lunch supplementation, self-sufficiency opportunities, tree care workshops, gardening method tours, and co-op food production. While managed by different groups with separate missions, these garden groups have come together to form a cohesive collaboration through garden tours (virtual and in-person), educational workshops and cost-sharing.
The first grant titled Sheridan School and Community Garden and Orchard Enhancement Project will include the addition of fruit trees in partnering gardens and the Sheridan Food Forest, the construction of a fence at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary, compost at multiple sites, raised beds at Meadowlark Elementary, grape irrigation at the Food Forest and a replacement garden shed at Tongue River Valley Community Center Garden in Ranchester.
The second grant titled 'Sheridan Gardens Interpretive Signage and Virtual Botanical Tour' includes entrance signage and interpretive signage at each garden to include dynamic QR codes linking to information about garden components and plant species. This signage project will connect the gardens in a virtual tour that can be used for educational purposes.
"We at the Food Forest are excited that we can now create educational signs for visitors to the Forest. We hope the residents of Sheridan will enjoy a new local walking tour," said Carol LeResche, Food Forest volunteer.
While every site is not a direct partner with Rooted in Wyoming, the organization serves as the grant administrator, organizing workdays and supporting additional fundraising efforts. The group believes the collaborative effort will further develop public involvement and continue the positive momentum of motivating our community toward planting something.
Grant funds received, once requests for reimbursement are approved, will total $15,000. The total project value with volunteer match and donations will exceed the $35,000 investment in Sheridan's school and community gardens. Many volunteers are involved with providing the in-kind match for the projects through donations, professional services and labor including the Food Forest Committee, Val Burgess, Harold Golden, Sheridan County School District 2, Tongue River Valley Community Center and Sheridan County Master Gardeners.
The enhancement projects are scheduled for completion by the end of May and the signage project by the end of September.