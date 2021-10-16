SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming is looking for new board members to join the nonprofit’s team. In August 2021, the board of directors underwent year two of strategic planning to measure achievement of, and further conceptualize, goals for the organization in the coming three to five years. One of the identified strategic directions was expanding and enhancing the leadership of the organization.
When Rooted in Wyoming began in the early part of 2016, it was the board's intention to prove their commitment through action. Currently, RiW collaborates with 11 school and community garden spaces in Sheridan County, with outreach efforts in every elementary school in the county.
The RiW board of directors is a professional, governing and working board that consists of community members and invested organizations who literally “get their hands dirty” and have fun doing it. The nonprofit is looking for interested individuals who want to contribute to the community to join the board. Inquiries and requests for applications can be sent to executivedirector@rootedinwyoming.org. Applications are due Nov. 15 with installation of new board members in January.
“We have some amazing projects coming up in the next couple of years and we need invested, creative, fun-loving people to join our team! Garden experience not necessary,” said Bonnie Gregory, board president and founder of RiW.
RiW partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens. They envision a future where everyone in our state has access to fresh local foods and is also motivated to grow their own.