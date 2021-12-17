SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming and The Food Group welcome Garrett Key as an AmeriCorps member for the service term 2021-2022.
Key will allocate his internship between RiW and TFG through a partnership with The Antelope Butte Youth Recreation Corps, which has expanded its vision of providing northern Wyoming communities affordable avenues for health and wellness.
“The shared staff opportunity was an innovative way to ‘reach across the table’ and join the forces of our two nonprofits, a prospect we had discussed for years," said Lise Foy, outgoing executive director of RiW. "Both organizations look forward to the development of this partnership and see it as an a segue to shared programming conversations in the future.
Key said he is excited for the opportunity to make a difference.
“To me, gifting each other the ability to grow our own food is one of the most important ways for our communities to navigate the challenges of public health, poverty and climate change,” Key said.
Key graduated in 2015 from Sheridan College with an associate degree in music. He then transferred to Portland State University in Oregon and completed a Bachelor of Music in Composition. After graduation, Garrett completed an AmeriCorps term of service with College Possible Oregon, providing youth from low-income, rural communities mentorship on their college and career goals. He also has prior experience as a mental health skills trainer, music teacher, baker, ecological landscaper, herbalist and farmhand.
“Garrett’s past work experiences make him an excellent addition to our team,” said The Food Group Executive Director Keri McMeans.
In the past two years, TFG programs grew from a nine-month operational plan to year-round while maintaining the original staffing model. To meet their growing needs, TFG partnered with Antelope Butte and the AmeriCorp internship program.
“Garrett’s willingness to tackle any task or job with enthusiasm and good humor is a delight and we look forward to having him with us until August 2022,” McMeans said. Plans for Key’s time with The Food Group include refining the home-delivery program and formalizing volunteer onboarding.
“We have some amazing garden projects in place and are excited for Garrett’s contribution,” RiW Outreach and Project Coordinator Jodi Kenney said.
Plans for Key’s time with RIW include exploring how sensory gardens could be included at RIW school gardens and further supporting garden leaders.
Key grew up in western Wyoming, where he learned gardening and forestry with his family. His long-term goals include further education in land management and rehabilitation, operating a regenerative farm and apothecary, and hiking the entirety of the Pacific Crest Trail.
“My favorite part about my time at The Food Group is all of the volunteers I’ve met so far. It feels wonderful to come back to a community that is so tight knit and supportive of each other,” Key said.