SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming recently welcomed four new board members to its team following a search to fill board seats in December. The response to the search brought 11 inquiries from interested community members.
“We are grateful to all of the board applicants for their support and willingness to contribute to the leadership of Rooted in Wyoming,” RIW chair Ami Erickson said. “Educating our youth and community about gardening and growing their food seems to be more and more important these days, and I am thrilled to see the growing interest from our community.”
RIW welcomes Christie Edwards, Charlotte Walter, Olivia Koltiska and Victoria Gray who accepted their nominations to the RIW board. Each of these individuals brings a unique set of experiences, interests and talents to the RIW Board.
“I love that RIW works with the children in our schools to teach youth the importance of healthy foods,” Edwards said.
As a gardener, mother of two and advocate of sustainable food systems, Edwards said she wants her children and the children of our community to know where our food comes from. Edwards was born and raised in Sheridan; she holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wyoming and works at the municipal court in Sheridan.
A native of South Dakota, Walter began gardening at an early age on her family’s farm but truly fell in love with gardening during an elementary school science lesson on seed germination.
“That sense of wonder at a seed has stuck with me through gardening on my childhood family farm, starting a garden in a friend’s parent’s backyard in college, establishing a traveling bunch of plants that accompanied me throughout grad school clinicals, building planter boxes that hung from my urban apartment balcony and now to my plot in the hospital employee garden,” she said. “RIW’s mission aligns with my personal mission to engage in my community by promoting outdoor recreation, lifelong learning and a healthy lifestyle.”
Walter is a physical therapist at Wyoming Rehab and holds a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Mary and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of South Dakota.
Currently serving as an investment operations manager at Frontier Asset Management, Koltiska brings extensive leadership, management and financial expertise to the board. A native to Wyoming, Koltiska grew up in Mountain View, is a mother of two, and holds bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting from the University of Wyoming.
“I believe every child should be given the opportunity to experience the fruits of their labor and understand how important it is to eat fresh fruits and vegetables,” she said.
Gray holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming and is a real estate sales associate at Century 21 BHJ Realty Inc.
“Rooted In Wyoming’s mission of building gardens and helping children understand the importance and responsibility of growing their own food is something I am hugely passionate about,” Gray said. “As an avid gardener, hunter and cook, preparing meals you have grown and harvested yourself is extremely fulfilling.”
Gray has previously served on the Brinton Gala Committee and with the Freeborn Foundation.
In August 2021 the RIW Board of Directors underwent a second round of strategic planning to reaffirm the organization’s goals in the coming three to five years. One of the identified strategic directions was expanding and enhancing the leadership of the organization.
“Besides continuing to support the existing gardens and pursuing collaborations with other community nonprofits, RIW has a variety of projects planned for the summer and fall. I know that our board members will help us to achieve our goals,” Erickson said. “I am excited to see what we accomplish this year!”
RIW partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens.
The group envisions a future where everyone in the state has access to fresh local foods and is also motivated to grow their own.