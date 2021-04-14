SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming welcomes four new board members to their team following a January search. The response to the search brought 15 inquiries from interested volunteers in the community.
Michael Bosley, Amy Bouley and Chris Jones accepted their nominations, following interviews and an unanimous vote from the current members to bring them aboard.
A native of Sheridan, Bosley and his family returned in 2018, after a 20-year career with the Army Corp of Engineers, to run Bosley Management INC, an affordable housing management company.
"Over the years, we have done container gardening, small plot gardening and little hydroponic gardening. We have been composing and recycling since our time in Germany," Bosley said. "For the last six years, we have also been maintaining and using vermicomposting for most of our composting and fertilization needs."
Bouley, the garden leader at Garden of Grace located at Grace Anglican Church, said she likes gardening more now than she did in her youth.
"I look forward to the next few years of developing the Garden of Grace into a community garden with the partnership of the church's neighbors," she said.
Bouley, a mother of three, holds a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Wyoming and owns Fletcher Construction with her husband, Eric.
Currently serving as the Superintendent at the Wyoming Girls School, Jones brings 30 years of experience in the education field and a wealth of knowledge from serving in the nonprofit sector. She moved to Sheridan in 1999.
"One of my fondest memories growing up in Los Alamos, New Mexico, is on my grandfather's farm where he would wake me up early before anyone else, and we would sit and eat cantaloupe fresh off the vine," Jones said. "I credit this to my lifelong love of gardening and plants."
After the board of directors underwent a strategic planning session in August of 2020 to conceptualize the organization's goals in the coming three to five years. One of the identified strategic directions was expanding and enhancing the leadership of the organization.
"We have some amazing projects coming up in the next couple of years, and we are excited to welcome these four invested, creative, fun-loving people to our team!" said Bonnie Gregory, board president and founder of RiW.
RiW partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens. They envision a future where everyone in the state has access to fresh local foods and is also motivated to grow their own.