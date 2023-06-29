SHERIDAN — David Johnson’s career in and passion for agriculture took him many places around the world, from Nebraska to Taiwan and back, and most recently, to Wyoming. With his years of experience working in agriculture, Johnson has assumed the position of executive director for Rooted in Wyoming.
Johnson grew up on a wheat farm in Kimball, Nebraska, working with the grains and the farm equipment from a young age. This early exposure is what piqued his interest in agriculture, Johnson said.
“[Growing up farming], what I learned was that it was fun work because you could see your work. You could see when you planted things in the soil, you could see them grow and know that you were helping produce something that could be used for food,” Johnson said. “It always had meaning, so it wasn’t like you were just doing something mundane.”
Johnson went on to receive several degrees in the field; a degree in agronomy from the University of Wyoming, agronomy and plant genetics at the University of Arizona, where he met his wife, and later Johnson completed his postdoc on alfalfa breeding at the University of Wisconsin. Johnson was part of a group who worked to identify bacteria that could make alfalfa more resistant to disease and fungi. This project was Johnson’s foray into mixing agriculture and nutrition.
In 2015, a friend pointed Johnson toward a job listing at the World Vegetable Center in Taiwan. Johnson applied and was hired as deputy director of general research. In this position, Johnson worked to improve nutrition and make vegetables more accessible for those in rural Asian and African communities.
Johnson has since returned to Wyoming, and during one fateful Third Thursday event, Johnson became aware of Rooted in Wyoming. Now serving as RIW’s executive director since May, Johnson said his past experiences working in agriculture around the world have uniquely prepared him to confront Wyoming’s difficult climate.
“They way you might think of something in Wyoming may be different than somebody in Nebraska and surely somebody from Japan may think about it totally differently. I think it’s important to bring those ideas together,” Johnson said. “It’s very exciting for me, it’s an honor to be at an organization like Rooted in Wyoming that’s committed to those ideas.”
RIW Project and Outreach Coordinator Jodi Kenney said the team is excited to work with Johnson and pick his brain about his past experiences.
“He’s always looking at ways to teach other people based on his experiences and the situation at hand. He really is just a natural teacher and a natural leader, whether we’re building a garden or planning a new project or meeting with a new coordinator for the first time, he’s always looking for ways to teach people how to fulfill their roles better, but in a way that is truly an encouragement,” Kenney said.
While anyone else might get a big head with a colorful resume like Johnson’s, Kenney said one of her favorite aspects of working with Johnson is his humble and determined nature.
“I love that he’s the type of leader that is just as happy to sweep the floor as he is to shake hands with the big leaders. He’s not afraid to do the work and that’s one of the things that I most appreciate about him,” Kenney said. “He’ll go to the high level meetings and have those big, hard conversations, but he’s also happy to get his hands in the dirt and to sweep the floors and do the actual work of the organization.”
Johnson expressed similar excitement toward the ability to work on a more personal level.
“It’s exciting to be at the local level… It’s really fun to be down in the dirt — down in the soil, as we call it — with our hands, just trying to come up with good ways to do it and to teach kids about it and to change, hopefully, diet,” Johnson said. “To me, it’s exciting to have a garden, but it’s even more exciting to know that because of that garden or because of that locally grown food, you’re eating more of it and you’re healthier.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.