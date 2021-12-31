RANCHESTER — Constructed in 1902, the Little Blue Schoolhouse is where the fathers, mothers, grandparents and great grandparents of many Dayton and Ranchester residents learned math, science and reading.
Dayton Resident Pete Hager’s mother, Grace Blakesly Hager, was one of the school’s last teachers, and years later, after the school was moved to its present location, Hager helped preserve the building as a member of the Ranchester Rotary Club.
Hager said the club has renovated the building twice since it was moved in 1988. In spring 2022, the club intends to perform another round of repairs, including a few board replacements and a new coat of paint. The school district will provide the materials and funding and the Rotary Club will provide the labor.
Hager said the club performed the initial repairs as part of the “Christmas in April” program, where members would provide labor for residents who needed it. Hager led the repairs of the schoolhouse once before the program was passed to another organization.
The Little Blue Schoolhouse operated from 1903 to 1948, excluding 1942-1944 and 1946-1947 terms due to World War II and dwindling attendance. In its final year of operation, instructor Fay Alderson taught only one student. It averaged 18 students per term and saw as many as 30 students crammed into the small building at once. After its final term, the building was used as a gathering place into the 1950s before being abandoned.
Accounts on whether the schoolhouse was originally blue vary. In one story, contractors hired to repaint the building stopped at the tavern and found themselves short on cash and purchased blue paint, which was on sale.
Hager believes otherwise.
“I don’t think it was ever blue, except for after we repainted it,” Hager said.
By 1988, all but a few of the 100 rural schools in Sheridan County had been sold off to ranches, scrapped or moved and repurposed as garages, but Little Blue Schoolhouse still stood in its original location. According to Francis Stall Husdale in her book “The Little Blue School,” the building remained in its original location because the local patrons of the Five Mile Club bought the building from the school district for $1 to preserve it. The school was later moved to its present location on the grounds of the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester and restored as a Wyoming Centennial project.
Hager will also be delivering a speech about the school’s history at TRVCC Dayton in January 2022. Hager researched the school through books and stories provided by other residents.
“I’m just a history guy,” Hager said. “ I got involved with some people through a reunion and found all kinds of history, which really helped.”
The building is still used when Tongue River Elementary fourth grade students spend a day learning in the building as part of their local history lessons.
Hager believes that preserving the school is good for everyone.
“I think it allows people to think about these old schools, maybe do a little research. I think it is a good idea to keep it around,” Hager said.