SHERIDAN — After several years of conversation, Sheridan is moving forward with improving Rotary Park and working to restore the locomotive.
A 2019 Sheridan Parks and Recreation Master Plan found Rotary Park to be in poor shape.
The park, on the corner of Broadway and Fifth Street across from the Historic Sheridan Inn received ratings for landscaping, fencing and seating, each were poor; the sidewalk surrounding it was the only asset to be found in good shape.
In 2020, the Miss Indian America Committee chose Rotary Park as the location for the All-American Indian Days Memorial and Sheridan City Council approved the resolution.
Also in 2020, Wasatch Railroad Contractors was selected to remove asbestos from the locomotive. The removal cost the city roughly $180,000 and it was paid for with the city’s general and Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funds.
Tom Thompson, owner of Welcome Market Hall, proposed the city move the locomotive to a bigger park in April 2021. In January 2022 council turned down the offer.
The improvement plan has three phases.
The first phase — set for April 2023 — includes a ground survey and park improvements. The ground survey will reveal utility lines under the park. Park improvements are expected to include removing the chain link fence, replacing the rocks under the train and replacing the trees with bushes.
“We think we’re going to remove the existing fence from that train,” Sheridan Parks Department Superintendent Steve Gage said. “We think, aesthetically, it’s going to look nicer. It’s going to give people the opportunity to touch the train, be a little bit more interactive with it.”
Gage said city parks department staff will complete most of the improvements.
The second phase includes All-American Indian Days Memorial site construction. The sculpture at the center of the project is expected to be 12 feet tall. William Patton said the project is meant to honor relations between non-Native and Native Americans in Sheridan from the 1950s to the 1980s. The memorial is set to be unveiled in August or September.
“This is a really big deal in Sheridan history,” Patton said.
The third phase includes restoration of the locomotive. Strasburg Rail Road is set to perform a restoration assessment of the locomotive in April. The city previously decided against full restoration because of the cost associated.
“(Strasburg Rail Road is) going to be spending a day meeting with city staff… and really help us develop a non-operational, factory spec restoration,” city engineer Thomas Morneau said. “To get this, that’s the proper paints, boiler covers, lettering on the train, things of that nature.”
Included in the third phase is relighting the park and replacing cameras. Councilor Shawn Day expressed concern about the possibility of graffiti on the locomotive by removing the fencing. Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the hope is the cameras and new lights will lessen that possibility.
McRae said the expectation is Rotary Club will seek donations to help pay for the restoration. When those funds run out, Council will determine whether to use $150,000 that was previously set aside for the restoration. Roughly $60,000 of those funds have already been put toward restoration costs.
McRae also said there will be signs placed in the park to contextualize the locomotive and Honoring Project.
Portions of the project are already in motion and parks department staff will begin work when the ground thaws.