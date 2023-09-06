SHERIDAN — Rotary Park improvements and renovations have continued throughout the year and are nearing completion.
In a 2019 Sheridan Parks and Recreation Master Plan, the park, located on the corner of Broadway and Fifth streets across from The Historic Sheridan Inn received a “poor” rating for landscaping, fencing and seating. The sidewalk surrounding it was the only asset to be found in good shape.
In 2020, Wasatch Railroad Contractors was selected to remove asbestos from the locomotive, a project which cost the city roughly $180,000. In January 2022, council turned down a proposal from Tom Thompson, owner of Welcome Market Hall, to move the locomotive to a bigger park.
To date, the city has spent $91,325 of the $150,000 allocated to Rotary Park renovations and improvements. Improvements to this point have largely been completed by Sheridan Parks and Public Works departments staff. Renovations have included upgrading security cameras, a new irrigation system, removing existing juniper bushes and removing the chainlink fence surrounding the locomotive, and more.
“I don’t know if that was a 1970s thing around here, but we have found that through our parks system… that people went crazy with chain link fences,” Sheridan Parks Department Superintendent Steve Gage said. “It was like they were trying to fence out everything.”
Gage added the removal of chain link fences has been part of a larger effort by the parks department, in an effort to “tear down the walls.”
Mayor Rich Bridger echoed sentiments Gage said were shared by several Sheridanites after the chain link fence was removed.
“It looks much better and I really like the fact that we got rid of the chain link fence,” Bridger said. “That really opened it up.”
Work yet to be completed includes replacing plexiglass and repairing gaps in the locomotive to prevent birds nesting in the train; installing the locomotive’s original bell and headlight; and additional benches and signs. A memorial honoring relations between non-Native and Native Americans in Sheridan from the 1950s to the 1980s is also expected to be unveiled later this year and located to the west of the locomotive.
In 2020, the Miss Indian America Committee chose Rotary Park as the location for the All-American Indian Days Memorial and Sheridan City Council subsequently approved the resolution.
Honoring Project Committee member Bill Patton said the memorial is nearly complete and the committee hopes to erect it Oct. 9, which is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.