SHERIDAN — Runners will take to the trails on the north side of the Bighorn Mountains as part of the annual trail run that features 100-mile, 52-mile, 32-mile and 18-mile races.
The Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail run will include packet pick-up and social events June 16, followed by the start of the 100-mile race June 17. Events June 17 will also include social events at Bison Union and Black Tooth Brewing Company.
The remainder of the races will begin June 18, and all races will end that day at Scott Bicentennial Park in Dayton. The finish line will include vendors, food and celebration from noon to 8 p.m.
For additional information, see bighorntrailrun.com.