SHERIDAN — While herds of bison, elk and other wildlife have become commonplace in Wyoming, herds of runners may surprise visitors to downtown Sheridan each July.
Those runners — and walkers — have opted to participate in the annual Sneakers and Spurs race, an event organized by The Sport Stop since 1995.
While typically the race begins and finishes on Main Street, this year it will start and finish on Brooks Street behind The Sport Stop. Store owner Michelle Maneval said the course will continue its path through downtown and along local pathways.
On Friday, July 14, at 8 a.m., runners will embark on either the 5K or 1.5-mile trek.
The race is chip-timed for accuracy, and every race number has a small chip that logs when each runner starts and finishes.
Registration is $30 for those who sign up before July 6 and $35 for those who sign up after that.
Those planning to sign up may do so online at itsyourrace.com or at The Sport Stop, located at 208 N. Main St. in downtown Sheridan.