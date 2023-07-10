Sneakers & Spurs Rodeo Run_04
All of the runners start the race on Main Street in the Sneakers & Spurs Rodeo Race Friday, July 15, 2022.

 Isaac Adsit

SHERIDAN — While herds of bison, elk and other wildlife have become commonplace in Wyoming, herds of runners may surprise visitors to downtown Sheridan each July.

Those runners — and walkers — have opted to participate in the annual Sneakers and Spurs race, an event organized by The Sport Stop since 1995.

