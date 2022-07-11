SHERIDAN — While some rodeo revelers opt for pancakes and orange juice on Grinnell Plaza, others kick up their heels for the annual Sneakers and Spurs race in downtown Sheridan before enjoying breakfast.
On Friday, July 15, at 8 a.m., runners will embark on either a 5K or 1.5-mile trek through Sheridan. The race track takes participants through downtown Sheridan, utilizing trails in Kendrick Park before returning to Main Street. The race takes place just before the parade, which means rows of fans will line the street to cheer on runners.
Most years, more than 500 individuals take to the streets and pathways for the event. The race is chip-timed for accuracy, and every race number has a small chip that logs when each runner starts and finishes.
Registration is $30 for those who sign up before July 7 and $35 for those who sign up after that.
Those planning to sign up may do so online at itsyourrace.com or at The Sport Stop, located at 208 N. Main St. in downtown Sheridan.