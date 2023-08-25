SHERIDAN — With no financial incentives to do the work, Story Volunteer Fire Department Chief Heather Watt said volunteer firefighters in Sheridan County are largely motivated by a love of community and a desire to help others.
“Luckily for Sheridan County, it’s a big county but of all the departments, each little entity has a lot to offer within its own little space,” Watt said. “We all work really, really well together, we all think progressively and we’re just trying to move forward and do what’s best for our communities.”
Volunteer departments within Sheridan County include Story Fire, Big Horn Fire Department with 20 volunteers, Clearmont Fire District with more than 20 volunteers, Dayton Fire and Rescue Department with 16 volunteers, Ranchester Fire Department with 13 volunteers and Goose Valley Fire Department with 17.
Story Fire currently operates with a crew of 13, Watt said, including herself.
Because rural departments in Sheridan County are manned exclusively by volunteers and funded largely by the generosity of the surrounding communities, Watt said volunteer departments within the county collaborate to share resources with each other when needed.
This collaboration extends to Sheridan Fire-Rescue, said department Capt. Chad Brutlag. In an effort to ensure smooth operation and the best quality of service to the community, rural departments regularly train with each other and Sheridan Fire-Rescue.
“Most people are probably familiar with the fact that it’s hard for any fire department to have all the personnel they need, all the equipment they need, or all the vehicles they need,” Brutlag said. “We really work hard on developing these relationships, whether it’s through collaboration or partnering to try to help each other out, especially when there’s incidents that happen… For example, if Story Fire has a structure fire going on, we already have agreements in place that they can ask for assistance from us.”
Watt said water access is the biggest difference in resources between Story Fire and Sheridan Fire — in city limits, Sheridan Fire has access to fire hydrants for a constant supply of running water.
Story firefighters rely on filling trucks with water at the station, drawing from the Fish Hatchery or leaning on surrounding departments for help.
“We may have less in certain capacities, but we’re still able to get the job done,” Watt said. “Within our county, we work very well with all of our mutual aid departments.”
Because volunteering for a rural fire department offers no pay, many crew members work full-time jobs elsewhere in the community alongside their work for the department — like Watt who works full time as a Sheridan County Detention Center deputy — keeping a full schedule, said Devereaux Johnson, Sheridan County undersheriff.
“We’re lucky to have so many people who are willing to be involved and be a part of volunteer organizations. They obviously care about the community enough to be involved in such a necessary and great thing like a volunteer fire department,” Johnson said. “I think that speaks volumes that we have these individuals… who are willing to do the job of not only a volunteer firefighter but also a full-time first responder.”
Watt added the value of volunteer firefighting is higher than some may consider — the hours required to train and become certified, on top of the hours spent manning the station, show the level of dedication expressed by volunteer fire crews.
“I think it’s really important for the community to understand the hours and the training that we do just because we love what we do,” Watt said. “There’s a lot of time and energy that goes into having a good department… Ultimately it’s a huge part of the community to have a fire department that’s able to respond within minutes to a crisis.”
Watt said the $90,000 it takes to operate Story Fire annually, largely attributed to truck repairs and maintenance, is funded almost entirely by the surrounding community. Fundraising events such as the Story Days firefighter pancake breakfast and donations from community members are what keep the lights on at the department, Watt said.
“Those districts are smaller communities. They rely on individuals who live in their communities to help them out in their time of need,” Brutlag said. “A lot of people who live in those communities want to be able to give back to those communities however they can and that’s what attracts people to volunteerism. They want to give back.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.