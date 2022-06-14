SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County awarded its 2022 scholarship to Kylee Lamb, the daughter of Kody and Suz Lamb of Sheridan.
Kylee Lamb is a graduating senior at Big Horn High School. She is also a dual enrollment student at Sheridan College with plans to attend Gillette College in the fall to obtain an Associate of Applied Science degree in welding technology. She became interested in welding as a middle school student taking a class tour of Sheridan College. As a high school and Sheridan College student, Lamb took several classes in welding and manufacturing technology.
At Big Horn High School, she served as senior class president. She is also president of Skills USA. and the Junior Leaders 4H Club president.
Lamb has performed many volunteer service activities, including community carnivals, trap shoot scoring, highway cleanup and other activities. She also served as a middle school volunteer basketball coach for the last two years. In addition to all of her other activities, she has been working at Dalton’s RV center and plans to continue her employment there. Lamb came with high recommendations. She was very interested in Republican Women of Sheridan County, and plans to participate in Republican activities.
There were many outstanding candidates for this year’s scholarship of $1,000. For the first time there were applicants from all of the public schools in Sheridan County.