SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County recently announced the opening of applications for the 2022 Women’s Scholarship Award of $1,000.
The award is given to assist women as they pursue further education after high school. It is intended to provide support for those choosing to attend a vocational or trade school, junior college or other colleges or universities during 2022.
The scholarship application and detailed information may be found by visiting the RWSC web page at www.sheridancountyrepublicans.com and clicking the RWSC tab. Applications are due on or before April 1, 2022.
Questions may be directed to Kathy Shell at 307-620-0549 or kathyshellinwy@charter.net. The scholarship recipient will be announced in June 2022.