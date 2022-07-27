SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith welcomed Ryan Landis as its new director of operations earlier this summer. Landis said he hopes to work to support The Hub’s ongoing and high-quality programming while innovating to ensure the center meets the support needs of aging adults in Sheridan County.
The director of operations is responsible for overseeing The Hub’s program and service areas, said Development Coordinator Lindsay Klug. This includes meal, at-home care, fun and wellness and adult day care programs through The Hub as well as Dementia Friendly Wyoming, Goose Creek Transit and the Support Center, a comprehensive access point intended to refer Hub clients to services they may need.
Originally from Rapid City, South Dakota, Landis has spent the last two decades working in the nonprofit sector, primarily in organizations geared toward arts, education and human services. After obtaining his doctorate in vocal performance, Landis returned to the nonprofit sphere to manage operations for the Mississippi State University Symphony, and he moved to Sheridan in 2019 to begin working at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts.
Landis’ arts and nonprofit experience, Klug said, will serve him well at The Hub.
“Ryan brings a wide range of experience to the organization, including nonprofit administration and management. He’s well-versed in the nonprofit realm and has an extensive background in education and music,” Klug said.
Landis said he’s working to apply his background in arts administration and other nonprofit work to the unique requirements of The Hub.
“It’s been a very steep learning curve to gain understanding of the programs and the way that they impact and provide important services for people within the community,” Landis said.
Landis admitted there are some significant differences between providing arts and education resources and the numerous services overseen by The Hub’s director of operations, but the two realms do have some key similarities. Like his arts and education experience, Landis said working at The Hub involves serving people and the community.
However, because of the types of services The Hub offers — services that meet aging adults’ needs, from health to transportation to recreation — Landis said the scale of that work is different in his new role.
“While I am a firm believer that the arts are a vital part of communities, serving people to ensure that they have shelter, food and care needed is a different level of responsibility,” he explained.
At The Hub, Landis said he primarily plans to maintain the level of exemplary service to which Hub patrons have grown accustomed while finding ways to streamline processes for efficiency and effective programming when appropriate. The Hub is a Sheridan staple, Landis said; it’s been an active and engaged part of the community for a long time. Rather than make any major changes, Landis said he’ll work alongside current Hub program staff to maintain that quality.
When appropriate, Landis said he also hopes to innovate new programming to better support aging adults. The Hub’s health-based services and social services — from impromptu card games around lunch tables to three-day backpacking trips — are essential to strengthening support for and among seniors in Sheridan County, Landis said.
“The organization is excited to bring him on board and looks forward to working with him as services continue to grow and evolve, now and in the future,” Klug said.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.