Ryan Landis works at his desk at The Hub on Smith Thursday, July 14, 2022. As The Hub's new director of operations, Landis will oversee the organization's Support Center, meals program, Help at Home program, Goose Creek Transit, Day Break, Fun and Wellness and Dementia Friendly Wyoming.

 Margaret O’Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith welcomed Ryan Landis as its new director of operations earlier this summer. Landis said he hopes to work to support The Hub’s ongoing and high-quality programming while innovating to ensure the center meets the support needs of aging adults in Sheridan County. 

The director of operations is responsible for overseeing The Hub’s program and service areas, said Development Coordinator Lindsay Klug. This includes meal, at-home care, fun and wellness and adult day care programs through The Hub as well as Dementia Friendly Wyoming, Goose Creek Transit and the Support Center, a comprehensive access point intended to refer Hub clients to services they may need. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

