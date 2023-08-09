CLEARMONT — Kamryn Michelena has been named to the Students Against Destructive Decisions National Student Leadership Council for the 2023-2024 school year.
Chosen from a nationwide pool of highly qualified applicants, Michelena joins 16 other students who will represent thousands of active SADD students from across the country. She has been a member of the SADD chapter at Arvada-Clearmont High School for six years and currently serves on the Wyoming SADD Student Leadership Council.
“Kamryn’s passion and commitment to the safety and well-being of herself and her peers makes her an ideal candidate for SADD’s National Student Leadership Council,” said Jessica Hugdahl, SADD interim director. “Drawing from her experiences on the national, state and local levels, Kamryn will be instrumental in providing insight to help create national strategies that address the emerging and ever-changing health and safety issues facing our students.”
The Student Leadership Council advises the SADD National Board of Directors on policies, programs and plans for the implementation of state and national strategies focused on traffic safety. Michelena will provide strategic to the organization on health and safety priorities and will serve as a national and regional representation of the SADD network.
She will chair the Traffic Safety Committee and prioritize a focus on teen safe driving. She begins her term Aug. 1.