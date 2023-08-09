school supply stock 2
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CLEARMONT — Kamryn Michelena has been named to the Students Against Destructive Decisions National Student Leadership Council for the 2023-2024 school year.

Chosen from a nationwide pool of highly qualified applicants, Michelena joins 16 other students who will represent thousands of active SADD students from across the country. She has been a member of the SADD chapter at Arvada-Clearmont High School for six years and currently serves on the Wyoming SADD Student Leadership Council.

