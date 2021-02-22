SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host its next session of Jenny Wuerker art classes starting Tuesday and running through March 23.
Two classes with Wuerker spanning five weeks on Tuesdays will be hosted 1-3:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.
The 1-3:30 p.m. class, exploring color class, is a hands-on painting class that will focus on understnading color and how to bring its beauty into your paintings. Through directed exercises and projects, participants will learn about color theory, mixing paints, temperature, complements, the palette, color as value, neutrals and harmonies and more.
All levels are welcome and participants may paint the medium of their choice. Bring your own paints or use SAGE's for a $20 fee on top of a $125 SAGE members fee or $150 non-members fee.
The 4-6:30 p.m. class, drawing from observation class, is the same price and open to all levels of ability and every age range.
This class will teach participants to sketch what you see, learning the basics of observational drawing, starting with measuring and seeing the world flatly and moving into negative space, value, the mark, massing-in and more.
The class is taught through exercises, targeted projects and examples from art history.
Participants may bring their own supplies or use SAGE's for a $10 supply fee.
Call 307-674-1970 or see artinsheridan.com/classes to register.