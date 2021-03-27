SHERIDAN — Local author and creative writing instructor Tyler Julian will soon host what might be the first-ever writing workshop of its type at the SAGE Community Arts next month.
And, the workshop comes with a twist.
SAGE Community Arts and Julian will host a three-day seminar, “Ekphrastic Writing Workshop,” Thursday through Saturday, April 8-10, in Sheridan.
The “twist” is in the title, according to Julian. “Ekphrastic” is Greek for describing a work of art in a rhetorical exercise.
In coming up with the outline of the workshop, Julian said he wanted to use the exhibit, “Joy in Self-Expression: The Legacy of Nancy Buening,” as a source of inspiration for workshop participants.
“It’s important,” said Julian, a 2014 graduate of Sheridan High School. “I want to support what they’re doing. I think SAGE is a great space.
“That’s why it’s important for me to use the space, to use the show,” he added. “Art is one of those things that define us as humans. To express that with someone else is important.”
Again, that’s the twist of the workshop. The exhibit and workshop will eventually become a collaboration.
That’s because, not only will participants get a chance to develop and refine their creative writing skills, their work will then go on display alongside the various pieces included in the Buening exhibit that runs through April 24.
“This is definitely a little bit different,” said Julian, himself a SAGE member. “They’ll be sharing their experiences with the work. That’s the community part of it. Even when writing for ourselves, there’s something we want to share."
And SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson said the Buening exhibit should provide plenty of inspiration, considering the work span 50 years of art produced by the former Sheridan County teacher who passed away in October 2019 at the age of 77.
“It’s pretty outstanding,” Benson said. “It’s really neat to see the progression in her work. It’s very exciting.”
Benson said she is very enthusiastic about the potential blend of artwork and the creative writing of the participants in the workshop.
“It’s a fantastic collaboration,” she said. “We’re excited to put it out there.”
According to Julian, the workshop will focus on shorter forms of creative writing, such as poetry. Though, he added there’s no limit to the writing styles or experience levels for potential participants.
“I think it lends itself better to a short form but it’s going to be limited to poetry or prose,” Julian said. “I want to set up different resources for different levels. I hope that the people who attend the workshop run the full gambit of experiences.
“I want it to be open for everyone," he said. "I’d love to have as many people as possible.”
While the three-day workshop might first seem daunting, Julian said the schedule is actually fairly relaxed. Each day’s session is only two hours
“I did want a multi-day workshop,” he said. “I really wanted each writer to not only write but to have time to revise their writing.”
Participants may even look to Julian’s personal path for inspiration. After graduating high school, the now 25-year-old studied international relations and Spanish as an undergraduate at the University of Wyoming.
“I was really into immigration and workers’ rights,” he said. “(But) I ended up taking a different path.”
That new path included a master’s degree in creative writing from the New Mexico State University. Now, besides his own creative writing efforts, Julian also works as a freelance editor and content developer, as well as teaching an online business writing course for Eastern Wyoming College.
“All these things I’m to write and do my own thing, while also paying the bills,” he said.
Julian also credits his family, especially his great-grandmother Josephine Julian, for his love of writing.
“I grew up in a family of storytellers,” Julian said, adding that many of his uncles, aunts and cousins can still be found on or near the family sheep farm in Lincoln County. “On a sheep farm you spend a lot of time driving around and talking.”
Cost of the workshop is $65 for SAGE members and $75 for non-members. Those interested in attending may register online at artinsheridan.com or by calling 307-674-1970.
If successful, both Julian and Benson said the experience will lead to similar workshops in the future.
“I’d love to do this more frequently,” Julian said. “I think it has a lot of possibilities for success. It’s exciting.”