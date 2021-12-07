SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will feature the work of its members from Dec. 7 through Jan. 15.
Special open houses will be hosted throughout the event. They include:
• Dec. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. — open house cohosted with Uprising; refreshments provided by Verdello
• Dec. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. — open house co-hosted with Veteran’s Village (Men’s Night Out); refreshments provided by Black Tooth Brewing Company
• Dec. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. — open house cohosted with Sheridan Community Land Trust; refreshments provided by Verdello
For additional information, see the SAGE website at artinsheridan.com.