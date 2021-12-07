02-05-2021 SAGE Standalones 003.jpg
Buy Now

Art lovers gathered at SAGE Community Arts to see beautiful the photography for the 6th annual National Juried Photography show Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will feature the work of its members from Dec. 7 through Jan. 15.

Special open houses will be hosted throughout the event. They include:

• Dec. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. — open house cohosted with Uprising; refreshments provided by Verdello

• Dec. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. — open house co-hosted with Veteran’s Village (Men’s Night Out); refreshments provided by Black Tooth Brewing Company

• Dec. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. — open house cohosted with Sheridan Community Land Trust; refreshments provided by Verdello

For additional information, see the SAGE website at artinsheridan.com.

Recommended for you