SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a silver statement ring class with Meagan Anderson April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to make sterling silver stacking rings and practice soldering techniques in the first 2.5 hours of the class. After a half hour break, attendees will then build a bezel on a ring and set a stone in it, taking home a statement ring they've made themselves.
All materials needed for the class are provided. Participants can bring a stone of their own to set, choose from stones included in the price or purchase a high-grade stone from SPCS inventory during the class.
The cost to participate is $175 for members, $200 for nonmembers.
