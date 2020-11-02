SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts Executive Director Kendra Heimbuck submitted her letter of resignation with SAGE to pursue her new position as director of operations at The Brinton Museum.
"The decision for this transition did not come easily as I am extremely proud of all that SAGE has accomplished during my time as executive director," Heimbuck said in a press release. "I have tremendously valued my time at SAGE and the relationships I built with our members, patrons, board and staff."
SAGE board president Mikole Soto, on behalf of the board, thanked Heimbuck for her service.
"During her tenure, Kendra played a critical role in furthering SAGE's mission in the community and took major strides in fulfilling strategic initiatives the board set," Soto said in a press release. "Even during the difficult times this pandemic has caused us all, Kendra's leadership allowed SAGE to remain strong."
Heimbuck will finish with SAGE Nov. 7. Over the next few months, SAGE board members will conduct a search for a new executive director.