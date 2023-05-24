SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host an art class led by Phil Starke June 1-4.
From 9 am. to 4 p.m. each day, Starke will have artists focus on simplifying the main aspects of painting a landscape. We want to be able to "see" as an artist, not as a camera, according to a press release from SAGE.
Students will learn how to simplify the subject to large masses and simple values and eliminate the need for too much detail. Students will also learn how to use the color wheel to more easily mix color that suggests the light without trying to copy what is seen.
The workshop will have artists spend three days outside painting color sketches and the last day inside learning how to turn an outdoor painting into a studio painting.
Cost is $470 for SAGE members and $525 for nonmembers. The workshop is intended for intermediate to advanced artists. SAGE is located at 21 W. Brundage St. in Sheridan. Register online at artinsheridan.com/classes.