SAGE Community Arts Stock Image
Buy Now

SAGE Community Arts Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host an art class led by Phil Starke June 1-4. 

From 9 am. to 4 p.m. each day, Starke will have artists focus on simplifying the main aspects of painting a landscape. We want to be able to "see" as an artist, not as a camera, according to a press release from SAGE. 

Recommended for you