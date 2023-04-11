SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host several art classes in April.
Sunflowers with Sonja
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sonja Caywood will host a class, "Sunflower Paint Party," for all experience levels. The two-hour acrylic class will create a painting of sunflowers.
Book-making workshop
From 1-4 p.m. April 29, Carrie Edinger will lead "From Pages to a Cover: Basic Bookmaking," for all experience levels.
Edinger will teach participants a few basic techniques to bind pages and a cover to create your own artistic books. Book styles and techniques that will be created are Japanese binding, booklets and an accordion book. The workshop will cover book anatomy, hands-on book construction and tools for simple book binding.
Intro to oil painting
Jenny Wuerker will lead a five-week class Tuesdays starting April 18 through May 16 on introduction to oil painting. The hands-on oil painting class teaches basics about painting and painting in oils. Participants make own works on canvas, explore art history and participate in warm-up exercises and demonstrations.
Costs, which include supplies, are $140 for SAGE members and $165 for non-members.