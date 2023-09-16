SAGE Community Arts.jpg
SHERIDAN — Artist Hyrum Joe will lead an oil portraiture workshop beginning on Friday and continuing through Sept. 24 at SAGE Community Arts.

Growing up in a family of artistic talent who created sculpture, jewelry, sand painting and beadwork, Hyrum Joe chose to paint the everyday culture and lifestyle of his people, the Navajo people, according to a press release.

