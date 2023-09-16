SHERIDAN — Artist Hyrum Joe will lead an oil portraiture workshop beginning on Friday and continuing through Sept. 24 at SAGE Community Arts.
Growing up in a family of artistic talent who created sculpture, jewelry, sand painting and beadwork, Hyrum Joe chose to paint the everyday culture and lifestyle of his people, the Navajo people, according to a press release.
At 19, Hyrum learned how to draw the portrait and human figure in college and quickly transitioned his subject matter to painting in oils.
His strong desire to paint his Navajo people, led him to research and immerse himself in learning his language and history of the Navajo. Whether it is a painting of a Silversmith polishing his turquoise squash blossom necklace in his hogan or a grandmother and her young granddaughter making fry bread in a kitchen,
Hyrum feels a passion to portray virtue and beauty in an authentic way. Hyrum is represented by Blue Rain Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Plainsmen Gallery in Dunedin, Florida.
The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The class will cost $125 for SAGE members and $150 for nonmembers.