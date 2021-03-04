SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host an artist talk Saturday with photographer Karey Walter.
Walter, from Marietta, Georgia, is the winner of the Best In Show for the sixth annual National Juried Photography Show. During the talk, Walter will present about her process, collections of work and how she "strives to capture moments of beauty and magic."
Walter is a fine art photographer whose pieces vary from traditional black and white to historical photographic processes to classic color film and digital photography documenting people and the landscapes from across the U.S., Mexico, South America and Europe.
The event will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 N. Main St., and is free with registration required at wyotheater.com.