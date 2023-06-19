SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host its 13th annual national juried show later this year, and the call is open for entries.
Entries are being submitted via CaFE at artist.callforentry.org, and an awards reception will be held Sept. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All artists are encouraged to attend, and lodging can be arranged for those wishing to attend in person.
All work must be original, created within the past five years and cannot have been included in a prior SAGE juried show.
Artwork that has been accepted into previous SAGE juried shows will not be accepted again, however artists may re-submit artwork that was not selected previously.
All mediums except photography will be accepted, and all artwork must be for sale.
Accepted artwork must be exhibit-ready with proper wire-hanging mechanism included (no saw-tooth hangers or clip-on frames will be accepted).
For three-dimensional work, SAGE will provide pedestals. The artist will need to provide proper display hardware/stands for any sculpture work that cannot fit on a pedestal (maximum pedestal dimension of SAGE pedestal is 22-by-16 inches.
Non-refundable entry fee for non-members is $25, which includes first artwork entered. Non-refundable entry fee for SAGE members is $15, which includes first artwork entered. Each additional piece entered is $5 per piece, and artists may submit up to nine additional pieces. All submissions are non-refundable.
Both stages of jurying for this show will be done blindly, meaning the juror will not see any names or titles, only the images or in person pieces. The first stage will be judged online by submitted images and will determine who will be selected to show in the exhibition, which includes 33-40 artworks. The second stage of judging will determine the place rankings. Works to be included in the show will be chosen no later than June 10. If your work is chosen, you will be notified via email. Do not drop off or ship any work to SAGE until you have been notified of your acceptance into the show.