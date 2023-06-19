SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host its 13th annual national juried show later this year, and the call is open for entries.

Entries are being submitted via CaFE at artist.callforentry.org, and an awards reception will be held Sept. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All artists are encouraged to attend, and lodging can be arranged for those wishing to attend in person. 

