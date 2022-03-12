SHERIDAN — Koichi Yamamoto will lead a drypoint etching printmaking class March 19 at SAGE Community Arts.
Drypoint is a simple intaglio printmaking process where the image is scratched onto a plate. Yamamoto will also talk over the history of the drypoint etching process and papermaking and how printmaking played a role in the development of human communication.
The cost of the class is $100 for SAGE members and $125 for nonmembers. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is best for those with intermediate to advanced printmaking abilities.
For more information, see artinsheridan.com.