SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will offer an earring-making class with Christie Datema from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
The cost for the class is $40 for SAGE members and $50 for nonmembers.
Students will learn the basics of polymer clay jewelry making, including how to condition and mix colors as well as how to cut, shape and assemble their own earrings. Attendees will also learn about the different types of polymer clay and all the tools used to make these cute simple trendy stack earrings.
For more information or to sign up, see artinsheridan.com.